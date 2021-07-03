Lakers Rumors: Former Wizards HC Scott Brooks Interviewed for Spot on Vogel's Staff

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks interviewed for a spot on Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Vogel is in need of an assistant following the departure of Jason Kidd, who became the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks last month.

The 55-year-old Brooks last served as an NBA assistant during the 2008-09 season, when he took over for P.J. Carlesimo as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder following the team's 1-12 start.

After OKC finished the rest of the campaign 22-47, Brooks earned the full-time job and delivered a 50-32 season the following year. The Thunder went on to make the playoffs for five straight seasons, reaching the NBA Finals in 2012.

OKC fired Brooks following a 2014-15 season that ended with no postseason appearance. Brooks returned to the sidelines in 2016-17 as head coach of the Wizards. He finished his time in D.C. with a 183-207 record.

It doesn't appear as though Brooks wants to take another year off in between jobs, but the chance to coach LeBron James and Anthony Davis is surely enticing.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that L.A. was finalizing a deal to bring in David Fizdale, who was last on the sidelines as head coach of the New York Knicks in 2019-20.

Vogel and Brooks have yet to work together on the same NBA staff, but Friday's report suggests that could change sooner rather than later.