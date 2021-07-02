Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Kings Making Deal For 76ers Star Considered 'A Pipe Dream'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

An NBA source called the Sacramento Kings' potential trade pursuit of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons a "pipe dream."

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday none of the agents or executives he spoke with were bullish on the Kings' chances of landing Simmons, with one suggesting Sixers teammate Tobias Harris was a more realistic target.

Another added the only path toward a "serious play" for Simmons would include an offer headlined by De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton.

Simmons' name has been frequently mentioned in the rumor mill since his lackluster showing in the final three contests of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, which they lost in seven games. He scored just 19 points in Games 5-7 combined.

While there's been rumblings about a potential offer from Sacramento led by Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, a source told Anderson that type of proposal would also have to include a 'minimum" of three first-round draft picks, and even that's a long shot with Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving among the marquee names linked to the Sixers.

The Kings are looking to revitalize their roster after posting a 31-41 record that left them two games short of the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Fox has established himself as a franchise building block, while Haliburton enjoyed a strong rookie campaign after being selected with the 12th pick in the 2020 draft. Whether giving up either of those guards and more to chase Simmons is a franchise-altering move is unclear.

While Simmons is a strong two-way player, earning three All-Star selections and two NBA All-Defensive First Team appearances, he has limitations as a shooter that have prevented him from becoming a perennial MVP candidate.

The 24-year-old Australian has only attempted 34 threes across four NBA seasons, and he's a career 59.7 percent shooter from the free-throw line.

His all-around game makes him an intriguing asset to a potential championship contender with several offensive cornerstones in place, but he's yet to prove he can be a singular force to take a team to the next level, which is what Sacramento would be betting on if they gave up several marquee assets in a trade.

In turn, one source “questioned why either team would make that deal” in regards to the rumors about Simmons potentially heading to the Kings, per Anderson.

It's a scenario that could ultimately be revisited if the league-wide interest in the Sixers point guard doesn't develop and the asking price drops, but there are better fits on the surface heading into the offseason.