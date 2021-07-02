Trevor Bauer's Agent 'Confident' Truth Will Come Out Amid Allegations Against Pitcher

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Sports agent Rachel Luba released a statement of support for client Trevor Bauer on Thursday amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Southern California.

In a tweet sent from Luba's personal account, Luba called the allegations against Bauer false, alluding to exculpatory evidence that has not yet been made public.

A 67-page ex-parte document filed by the unnamed woman alleges Bauer engaged in graphic sexual violence on two occasions, including "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times." The woman alleges she awoke during one episode to Bauer penetrating her anally without consent.

On Wednesday, police in Pasadena, California, said they opened an investigation into Bauer several weeks ago. The woman reported the assaults took place on April 21, 2021, and May 15, 2021.

In court documents reviewed by Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, the woman included medical notes showing she suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face."

In a separate statement, Bauer's co-agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied all allegations against the pitcher:

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.

"Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Bauer is scheduled to start for the Dodgers on Sunday when the team visits the Washington Nationals. When discussing the matter Thursday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters the team was following MLB's guidance.