MLB All-Star Voting 2021: AL, NL Starting Rosters, Leaders and Final Results

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The starting lineups for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have been set.

Leading the teams will be Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

Other notables joining Guerrero and Tatis as starters for the Midsummer Classic in Colorado are Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox.

Here are the full starting lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game.

American League Starters

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

CF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

LF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League Starters

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

CF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

RF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

LF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds

Here are the full voting results:

Guerrero is having an MVP-caliber season for the Blue Jays. He leads all of MLB with a .440 on-base percentage and 1.108 OPS, while ranking second in the AL with a .668 slugging percentage.

Tatis has shown no lingering effects from the shoulder issue that landed him on the injured list early in the season. The Padres superstar leads MLB in slugging percentage (.705) and is atop the NL in homers (26) and OPS (1.092).

Mike Trout, who has been out of action since May 2 with a strained right calf, was transferred to the 60-day injured list this week. The earliest he can be activated is July 17, four days after the All-Star Game.

On a more positive note, the list of All-Star starters does feature a strong mix of talent from several teams across MLB instead of one or two teams accounting for the bulk of the players.

The Blue Jays led all teams with three starters. The Red Sox, Angels, Braves and Cincinnati Reds each had two All-Star starters.

Among the most compelling storylines for the All-Star Game is Nolan Arenado's return to Colorado as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. That said, some of the shine has been taken away from Arenado returning to Colorado for the All-Star Game since the Cardinals started four-game series at Coors Field on Thursday.

Arenado was a second-round draft pick by the Rockies in 2009 and spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise. He won a Gold Glove award every season from 2013-20 and was named to the NL All-Star team in five consecutive years from 2015-19.

The Rockies traded Arenado and sent up to $51 million to the Cardinals in February for five prospects.

The reaction from Denver to that trade was, unsurprisingly, negative. Arenado was the face of the franchise from the time he was called up in 2013.

Staying in the NL, the San Francisco Giants entered Thursday with the best record in MLB (50-29). They will likely have multiple representatives in Colorado for the All-Star Game when the reserves and pitchers are announced, but Buster Posey will be in the starting lineup.

Posey is an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, but this will mark his first appearance since 2018. The former NL MVP has been incredible with a .330/.418/.560 slash line in 54 games.

Another potentially intriguing storyline surrounds whether Los Angeles will let Ohtani both pitch and hit in the All-Star Game.

It would be understandable if the Angels wanted to take extra precautions with Ohtani, especially with Trout having missed most of the season already, but his performance as a pitcher and hitter so far in 2021 has made him the most-talked about player in MLB.

Even after allowing seven earned runs in 0.2 innings against the Yankees on Wednesday, Ohtani's ERA is still a respectable 3.60. His 12.45 strikeouts per nine innings ranks seventh among all pitchers with at least 60 innings.

In the batter's box, Ohtani entered Thursday leading MLB with 28 homers and the AL with a .685 slugging percentage.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 13 from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.