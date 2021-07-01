X

    Clippers' Patrick Beverley Apologizes for Shoving Chris Paul; 'Wasn't Meant for You'

    July 1, 2021
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley apologized on Twitter Thursday after shoving Chris Paul in Wednesday's game:

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    <a href="https://twitter.com/CP3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP3</a> emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck 🤞🏾

    The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Clippers with a 130-103 win in Game 6, but Beverley got a parting shot against Paul during a timeout:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. <a href="https://t.co/z0GFL1tb6J">pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J</a>

    Beverley received a technical foul and was ejected in the fourth quarter.

    "It hurt. It stings," Paul said after the game.

    Beverley has been known to get under the skin of opponents during his nine years in the NBA. He has also earned 26 technical fouls during the past three regular seasons, plus four ejections in that stretch.

    Paul got the last laugh, though, as he heads to the NBA finals for the first time in his career.

