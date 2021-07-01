X

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out for Game 5 of ECF vs. Hawks with Knee Injury

    Adam WellsJuly 1, 2021
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    After previously being listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially out for Thursday's game.

    The Bucks announced the two-time NBA MVP will be unavailable against the Atlanta Hawks because of the hyperextended left knee he suffered in Game 4. 

    On Wednesday, the Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful with a knee injury. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, an MRI revealed no structural damage in Antetokounmpo's knee and his ligaments were "sound."

    The injury occurred midway through the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss in Game 4. Antetokounmpo attempted to contest an alley-oop pass to Clint Capela, but his left knee buckled when he landed. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis appears to have injured his leg. <br><br>Prayers up 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/cHZXCIsBEd">pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd</a>

    It's unclear how long Antetokounmpo will be out beyond Thursday's home game at Fiserv Forum. The five-time All-Star is averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game with a 55.1 field-goal percentage in 15 starts this postseason. 

    Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is likely going to turn to Bobby Portis as his starting power forward with Antetokounmpo unavailable. The 26-year-old scored seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in 21 minutes during Game 4. 

    Milwaukee will host Atlanta in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will take a 3-2 series lead with an opportunity to close things out in Game 6 at State Farm Arena on Saturday.       

