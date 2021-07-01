X

    Suns' Chris Paul Says He Was on a 'Don't Lose Mission' In Game 6 vs. Clippers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Chris Paul scored 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting to lead his Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals following a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

    Afterward, he spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on the court and covered a number of topics.

    Of note, Nichols asked him what kind of mission he was on when referencing the point in the game when he scored 14 of the Suns' points during a 16-3 run, and Paul responded (39-second mark): "Don't lose."

    Paul scored 31 of his points in the second half, including 19 in the fourth to put the game away. He had a personal 8-0 run during that aforementioned 16-3 stretch and knocked down 7-of-8 three-pointers for the game.

    It's hard for any team to lose with a player performing like that, and the Suns rallied around their superstar.

    Now, he'll be in the NBA Finals for the first time in his illustrious career, which includes 11 All-Star Game appearances, 10 All-NBA Team spots and a pair of Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

    The Suns will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, which is tied at two games apiece between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

