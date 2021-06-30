X

    NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks Working to Deal Duncan Keith to PNW, Western Canada

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 1, 2021

    Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

    Duncan Keith's 16-year stint with the Chicago Blackhawks may have reached its end. 

    According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks are working with Keith to move him to a team in either Western Canada or the Pacific Northwest this offseason. Keith has family in the area, including a young son, he would like to be closer to. 

    Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC

    There are rumblings Chicago is working on a potential Duncan Keith trade to either the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada. Word is Keith and team are working together to get him to a place he wants to go. We will see where this goes.

    Ben Pope @BenPopeCST

    Of course, it also would open cap space for Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton, it must be said.

    Keith, 37, has been one of the Hawks' most valuable players over the last decade, helping the team win three Stanley Cups in six years in addition to taking home the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy. In 1,192 regular-season games with Chicago, the defenseman has tallied 105 goals and 520 assists and averaged 24:57 of ice time per night. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

