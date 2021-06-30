Michael Jordan, Gretzky, Mahomes Among Investors in Buzzer Live-Streaming Service

Sean Gardner/23XI Racing via Getty Images

Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Patrick Mahomes are among several notable figures from around the world of sports who have invested in the live sports streaming service Buzzer.

The company announced $20 million in funding from venture capital firms and other investors, including Jordan, Gretzky, Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, DeAndre Hopkins, Devin Booker, LaMelo Ball and Sabrina Ionescu.

Buzzer works as an aggregator of sports streaming, sending users alerts and allowing them to tune in to games for a fee. The app specializes in important moments and close games, giving fans the opportunity to tune in for bite-sized time increments rather than paying a lump sum for season-long packages.

The group of investors also includes team governors including the Golden State Warriors' Joe Lacob, Tampa Bay Lightning's Jeffrey Vinik and Washington Nationals' Lerner Enterprises.

Buzzer is currently testing its product and expects to make it available to all users sometime in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.