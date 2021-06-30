Wizards Rumors: Bulls Assistant Chris Fleming Interviews for Head Coach Position

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have interviewed Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming for their head coaching vacancy, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

On Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Wizards also interviewed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for the position.

Additionally, B/R's Jake Fischer reported Denver Nuggets associate head coach Wes Unseld has been linked to the Washington vacancy.

Fleming, 51, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant with Chicago. He previously was an assistant for three years with the Brooklyn Nets and a season with the Nuggets.

And he served as the head coach of the Germany national team from 2014-17. After a professional playing career in Germany, he had head coaching gigs with QTSV and the Brose Baskets in the Basketball Bundesliga, winning four league titles.

"I'm still very proud of it. I have the jersey hanging in my office here," he told NBC Sports Chicago in 2019 about his time with Germany. "I grew up basketball-wise in Germany. They gave me the chance to work. I knew the process and what the strengths of the country are. I had a pretty clear vision of what needed to happen."

ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz wrote in 2017 that Fleming was an up-and-coming head coaching prospect in NBA circles and that three front-office executives viewed him as someone "who carved out a unique path overseas. They see a grinder in a cutthroat job that requires superb communications skills and an appreciation for players of vastly different backgrounds, ages and pedigrees."

Arnovitz also wrote that Fleming "has a versatile skill set as an X's and O's maven who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty on the court developing talent."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Wizards agree with that assessment, Fleming could become the team's head coach. His task would be straightforward: get Washington back to the playoffs and turn a team built around star Bradley Beal into a contender.