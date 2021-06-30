Lakers' LeBron James Celebrates 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' With Don Cheadle, MGK, More

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

LeBron James held a party at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming movie release, Space Jam: A New Legacy, on July 16.

Famous people attended this party, according to TMZ, including Don Cheadle, G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, MGK, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Brown, Tyga, Diplo, Zedd and Duckwrth.

LeBron's wife and kids were also in attendance.

Included in the fun and games was a hoops shootout challenge. A good time was had by all.