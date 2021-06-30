X

    Lakers' LeBron James Celebrates 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' With Don Cheadle, MGK, More

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

    LeBron James held a party at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming movie release, Space Jam: A New Legacy, on July 16.

    Famous people attended this party, according to TMZ, including Don Cheadle, G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, MGK, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Brown, Tyga, Diplo, Zedd and Duckwrth.

    The SpringHill Co @TheSpringHillCo

    THE KING HAS ARRIVED 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpaceJamMovie?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpaceJamMovie</a> <a href="https://t.co/rXs4x9a9W2">pic.twitter.com/rXs4x9a9W2</a>

    RAVEN B. @RAVIEB

    Space Jam 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> <a href="https://t.co/KhqT7cBIuO">pic.twitter.com/KhqT7cBIuO</a>

    aj rafael @ajRAFAEL

    The voice of Daffy Duck (and more) in <a href="https://twitter.com/spacejammovie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spacejammovie</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/bauzilla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bauzilla</a>!!! With the crew <a href="https://twitter.com/RBizzzle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBizzzle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeBowShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeBowShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShannonNikkiD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShannonNikkiD</a> 🙌🏽 <a href="https://twitter.com/SixFlags?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SixFlags</a> <a href="https://t.co/StYaw36uil">pic.twitter.com/StYaw36uil</a>

    Eric Bauza @bauzilla

    Daffy Duck X Six Flags <a href="https://twitter.com/spacejammovie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spacejammovie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SixFlags?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SixFlags</a> <a href="https://t.co/teirnAwsIw">pic.twitter.com/teirnAwsIw</a>

    LeBron's wife and kids were also in attendance.

    Included in the fun and games was a hoops shootout challenge. A good time was had by all. 

