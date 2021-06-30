Lakers' LeBron James Celebrates 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' With Don Cheadle, MGK, More

Lakers' LeBron James Celebrates 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' With Don Cheadle, MGK, MoreJune 30, 2021
LeBron James held a party at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming movie release, Space Jam: A New Legacy, on July 16.
Famous people attended this party, according to TMZ, including Don Cheadle, G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, MGK, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Brown, Tyga, Diplo, Zedd and Duckwrth.
aj rafael @ajRAFAEL
The voice of Daffy Duck (and more) in <a href="https://twitter.com/spacejammovie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spacejammovie</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/bauzilla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bauzilla</a>!!! With the crew <a href="https://twitter.com/RBizzzle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBizzzle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeBowShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeBowShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShannonNikkiD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShannonNikkiD</a> 🙌🏽 <a href="https://twitter.com/SixFlags?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SixFlags</a> <a href="https://t.co/StYaw36uil">pic.twitter.com/StYaw36uil</a>
LeBron's wife and kids were also in attendance.
Included in the fun and games was a hoops shootout challenge. A good time was had by all.
