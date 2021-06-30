X

    Lakers' LeBron James' Olympics Career Is Likely Over, Team USA's Jerry Colangelo Says

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt York

    USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo said Wednesday it is unlikely Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will ever play in the Olympics again.

    Colangelo made the declaration on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, saying:

    "You know, Father Time takes its toll. ... If you're a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it's a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he's got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over."

    After opting out of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 36-year-old James once again decided against taking part in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Lakers Hiring Dave Fizdale

      LAL finalizing deal to hire former Knicks and Grizzlies HC as an assistant coach (Woj)

      Lakers Hiring Dave Fizdale
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Hiring Dave Fizdale

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Cade a Lock for No. 1? 🔒

      Some scouts believe Detroit values Green more at No. 2 👀

      @Jonwass with the latest NBA draft buzz📲

      Is Cade a Lock for No. 1? 🔒
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Is Cade a Lock for No. 1? 🔒

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Chauncey Billups Hire Shrouded in Controversy

      @highkin says the Trail Blazers failed the transparency test with their new HC hiring ➡️

      Chauncey Billups Hire Shrouded in Controversy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chauncey Billups Hire Shrouded in Controversy

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis' Injury Leads to More Questions for the NBA

      Our writer on the NBA's latest injury, and whether playoffs make the stars, or stars make the playoffs ➡️

      Giannis' Injury Leads to More Questions for the NBA
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis' Injury Leads to More Questions for the NBA

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report