Lakers' LeBron James' Olympics Career Is Likely Over, Team USA's Jerry Colangelo Says

USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo said Wednesday it is unlikely Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will ever play in the Olympics again.

Colangelo made the declaration on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, saying:

"You know, Father Time takes its toll. ... If you're a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it's a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he's got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over."

After opting out of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 36-year-old James once again decided against taking part in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

