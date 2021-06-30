Lakers Rumors: Former Knicks, Grizzlies HC David Fizdale to Join Frank Vogel's Staff

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "finalizing a deal" to hire former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale as an assistant to Frank Vogel.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Fizdale was pursued by "several" teams as a potential lead assistant before agreeing to join the Lakers' staff.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

