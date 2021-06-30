Report: Lionel Messi Set to Become Free Agent; Barcelona Confident of New Contract

David Ramos/Getty Images

Longtime Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is scheduled to become a free agent Thursday, but the Spanish club reportedly remains confident in its ability to retain the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Wednesday there's a "loose agreement" in place between Messi and Barca, but the club is still working toward "squaring the numbers with La Liga and the tax office" to ensure it will remain financially compliant.

Pressure is on Barcelona president Joan Laporta to finalize a new contract for the legendary forward, who arrived to the club's famed La Masia youth academy in 2001 and quickly worked his way up the ranks to the first team.

Laporta, who previously served as Barca's president from 2003 through 2010, was reelected to the position in March after running a campaign heavily based on his prior relationship with Messi and his ability to re-sign the Argentine international.

"I am sure that if someone else wins the election [other than me], Messi won't stay at the club," Laporta said in a March debate. "I have a good relationship with him; there's a lot of respect. We'll make him an offer based on the club's situation. Maybe we can't compete financially, but Messi is not ruled by money. He wants to end his career at the highest level possible."

Messi, who sought an exit from Camp Nou last year before ultimately staying because of a disputed clause in his contract, has "grown more open to staying" at Barcelona, and the return of Laporta has been a "major factor" in that change of heart, per Marsden and Llorens.

It was reported the club has gotten "creative" with its contract offer to the six-time La Liga Best Player Award winner since it can't match his previous four-year, €500 million deal.

Barcelona formally declined comment to Reuters on Tuesday when asked for an update on the state of negotiations with Messi.

Meanwhile, Messi has been his usual dynamic self for the Argentine national team in the 2021 Copa America, leading all players with three goals at the conclusion of the group stage. His participation with La Albiceleste is another factor "delaying any announcement" with Barca, per ESPN.

Argentina's next match isn't until a quarterfinal fixture against Ecuador on Saturday, giving the club a few days to finalize the contract. The tournament runs through July 10.