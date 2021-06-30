Wizards Rumors: 76ers Assistant Sam Cassell Interviewed for Head Coach Vacancy

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Washington Wizards interviewed ex-NBA player and current Philadelphia 76ers assistant head coach Sam Cassell for their open head coaching position, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported on his podcast Friday that Cassell and Denver Nuggets assistant head coach Wes Unseld Jr. were two of the "leading candidates" for the Wizards' job (h/t Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer).

Cassell played in the NBA from 1993-2008, winning two championships with the Houston Rockets and another with the Boston Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.0 assists over his 15-year career, earning All-Star honors in 2004 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He's officially been an assistant coach since 2009 with the Wizards (2009-2014), Los Angeles Clippers (2014-2020) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-2021).

The Wizards are looking to replace Scott Brooks after the franchise and coach were unable to come to terms on a contract extension.

Washington went 34-38 during the regular season and earned the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where the Wizards fell to the 76ers in five first-round games.