Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is the first-ever winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, community activist, author and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar announced the honor on TNT before the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday.

Per an NBA press release on May 13, the award serves to "recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion."

Anthony's work includes (but is not limited to) founding the Carmelo Anthony Foundation, establishing the Social Change Fund with Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, serving as a board member for the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and creating the STAYME7O Propel Program as well as the Creative 7 content company.

A committee of seven chose the winner this year, with Marc J. Spears of The Athletic outlining names and roles:

"Anthony's selection for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award was determined by a selection committee composed of Abdul-Jabbar, Director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport Dr. Richard Lapchick, student activist Teyonna Lofton, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía, Rise Founder and CEO Amanda Nguyen, and NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum."

Anthony was clearly overwhelmed by the honor when Abdul-Jabbar announced his name, as he has been a champion of social justice for many years, dating back to when he was growing up in New York City in the 1960s.

The aforementioned press release gave a brief glimpse at Abdul-Jabbar's voluminous efforts.

"Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion of inclusivity dating to his youth. At 17, he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Abdul-Jabbar’s hometown of Harlem, N.Y. Inspired by King’s message, Abdul-Jabbar committed to using his influence as a visible athlete to engage on critically important social issues during the Civil Rights Movement. He attended the 1967 Cleveland Summit where Bill Russell, Jim Brown and other prominent Black athletes gathered to discuss Muhammad Ali’s refusal to serve in the Vietnam War.

"Abdul-Jabbar has continued to promote equality and combat discrimination in the decades since his retirement from basketball. In 2016, former President Barack Obama awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In 2009, Abdul-Jabbar created the Skyhook Foundation, aimed at providing educational STEM opportunities to underserved communities."

Anthony, and all future award winners, will designate an organization to receive a $100,000 donation on his behalf.

The 17-year NBA veteran chose the Portland Art Museum’s Black Arts and Experiences Initiative, per Spears.

Anthony, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson were the five finalists for the award. The four runners-up will each designate an organization to receive $25,000 on their behalf.