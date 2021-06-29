Serena Williams Withdraws From 1st-Round Match at 2021 Wimbledon Due to Injury

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon due to an apparent ankle injury.

While up 3-1 in the first set, Williams slipped along the baseline and her ankle turned awkwardly. She attempted to continue playing following a medical timeout but was unable to carry on.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was still noticeably limping as she walked out of the locker room. It quickly became apparent the injury was too severe to overcome when she couldn't get much lift off her left ankle while serving.

Williams was fighting back tears, illustrating how much pain she was experiencing while trying to soldier on. She then slumped to the court after Sasnovich hit a groundstroke to her backhand side, removing any doubt about whether she could continue.

The injury on its own is a heartbreaking way for the 39-year-old's Wimbledon run to end. The possible implications of the injury only magnify the feelings of anguish.

Williams hasn't won a Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open, and she isn't getting any younger. Her window to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slams continues to close little by little.