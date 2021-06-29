Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins: Winning a Title 'Would Be a Middle Finger to Everybody'

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Fresh off an impressive performance in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins is using his doubters as motivation to succeed.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Cousins said winning a title this season "would be a middle finger to everybody" and "the ultimate redemption" after spending the past few years having to deal with questions about his ability to play at a high level.

Cousins has dealt with a series of injuries over the past four seasons that have derailed his career. The Kentucky alum was one of the most dominant scoring big men in the NBA from 2010 to '18 before tearing his Achilles.