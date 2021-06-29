X

    Suns' Devin Booker Says Clippers 'Punched Us in the Face' to Start Game 5

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021
    AP Photo/Matt York

    Facing elimination and a hostile Phoenix crowd, the Los Angeles Clippers opened Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a 20-5 run on their way to a 116-102 win to keep their Finals hopes alive.

    "It's on all of us," Suns guard Devin Booker told reporters. "They came out, they punched us in the face to start the game. And I think we showed it at spots tonight and certain times, but they're not going to go away easily, so we have to be locked in from beginning to end."

    Paul George scored 41 points and added 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals as he continued to lift the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. Twenty of George's points came in the third quarter as he almost single-handedly staved off Phoenix's best comeback effort.

    Suns coach Monty Williams said he didn't feel the Suns had the necessary "desperation" level to close out the series. 

    "The desperation has to be there," he said. "That's the deal. Just because you have a lead in the series doesn't mean you can show up and they're going to give it to you. We have to understand that, and I think we do now. We will be better when we show up the next time we play."

    Booker carried his end of the bargain, pouring in 31 points in his best effort in his three games wearing a mask to protect against a nose injury. Chris Paul had 22 points and eight assists, but the supporting cast came up quiet. No other starter scored more than 10 points.

    The Suns will have a second opportunity to close out the Clippers on Wednesday in Game 6 in Los Angeles. The Clippers, however, have come back from a 2-0 deficit in each of their first two playoff series.

