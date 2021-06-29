Clippers' Paul George Says 'It’s a Fact' He Gets Criticized More Than Other Stars

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George believes he gets singled out for excess criticism tied to his performances in the NBA playoffs.

"I do. And it's the honest truth," he told reporters after his team's 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. "It's a fact. But I can't worry about that. It comes with the job, I guess."

As George noted toward the end of his comments, All-Stars are held to a different standard at this point in the season. Sports are a results-based business, and marquee names are expected to go above and beyond in the biggest games.

Not even Michael Jordan was immune as he had plenty of critics who wondered whether the Chicago Bulls could get over the hump prior to their 1991 title.

In George's case, he has supplied his detractors with some ammunition, which starts with the "Playoff P" moniker. Giving yourself a nickname always presents the risk of backfiring spectacularly.

The seven-time All-Star missed three of his last four free throws as the Clippers were attempting to claw back in the final seconds of Game 4 against Phoenix.

There was the Clippers' collapse last year. He shot 39.8 percent from the field and averaged 20.2 points in the 2020 postseason, not the kind of production the team was looking to get.

George also went 2-of-16 from the floor as the Oklahoma City Thunder bowed out of the first round in 2018 at the hands of the Utah Jazz.

But the 2019 playoffs lent credence to what he said Monday night.

Everybody remembers Damian Lillard hitting a buzzer-beater over George in Game 5 and waving goodbye to the Thunder. What immediately got lost was George putting up 36 points, nine rebounds and three assists in that game and averaging 28.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the series.

As with most things, the truth is somewhere in the middle when it comes to George. He has delivered some forgettable showings in the playoffs and earned some of the criticism directed his way. But the negative appraisals can occasionally go too far and ignore when he puts his team on his back, much like he did Monday by finishing with 41 points and 13 rebounds.