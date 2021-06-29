X

    President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau Make Friendly Wager Over Stanley Cup Final

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Susan Walsh

    The 2021 Stanley Cup Final may cause an international incident.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to make a "friendly wager" with United States President Joe Biden on Monday based on the outcome of the series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. Biden duly accepted:

    President Biden @POTUS

    You’re on pal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://t.co/jOhA7IB2bE">https://t.co/jOhA7IB2bE</a>

    The terms of the bet remain unclear. Perhaps the U.S. can retroactively claim Wayne Gretzky if Tampa Bay pulls through.

    The Lightning appeared on their way to giving Biden an early leg up by taking a 2-0 lead in the second period of Game 1 on Monday.

