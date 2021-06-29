Blackhawks Hire Firm to Conduct Independent Review of Brad Aldrich Allegations

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks are hiring a firm to conduct an independent review of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich.

"Much has recently been said and written regarding the two lawsuits filed against the organization stemming from alleged events that occurred in 2010," Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz wrote in a memo, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "We want to reiterate to you that we take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously. They in no way reflect this organization's culture or values."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters Monday the league could discipline franchise depending on the outcome of the investigation.

In February 2014, Aldrich received a nine-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student between 16 and 18 years of age.

A former Blackhawks player filed suit against the team in April, saying Aldrich sexually assaulted him and a teammate. The plaintiff also said the organization didn't do enough to look into the allegations he made.

Adam Rogowin, the Blackhawks vice president for communications, said the team took the allegations "very seriously" and that they "lack merit" based on what team officials discovered at the time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, a former high school hockey player in Michigan also filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks in May. The plaintiff, John Doe 2, said he was assaulted by Aldrich in March 2013 and claimed the Blackhawks displayed "utter indifference or conscious disregard for the safety of others" since they allegedly provided positive references for Aldrich.

Rogowin said issuing a comment "would be inappropriate" since the litigation is ongoing.

TSN's Rick Westhead reported June 17 that front-office members of the Blackhawks, including then-president John McDonough, vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac and general manager Stan Bowman, held a meeting in May 2010. At the meeting, skills coach Paul Vincent reportedly explained that two players said they had been sexually assaulted by a video coach. Team officials allegedly declined to forward the allegations to Chicago police.

A member of the Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks squad in 2009-10 told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus, Katie Strang and Scott Powers that "every single guy on the team knew" about the allegations.

The player also expressed frustration at what he believed to be inaction by the Blackhawks.

"That doesn't bother me, that they let him take pictures with the Cup," the player said. "What bothers me is they fired him, but they didn't take it to the cops. ... They let him get a job with a U-18 team. They let him go work with minors. They let this happen."