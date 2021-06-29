Paul George, Clippers Avoid Elimination with Game 5 Win Over Devin Booker, Suns

AP Photo/Matt York

All is not lost just yet for the Los Angeles Clippers following their 116-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

The Suns remain in the driver's seat, though, as they hold a 3-2 series lead.

A small-ball lineup for the Clippers worked to great effect. They hit 10 three-pointers and shot 54.8 percent from the field. Los Angeles didn't sacrifice much inside, either, claiming a 58-32 edge in points in the paint.

The Clips also turned up the defense in the fourth quarter, holding Phoenix to 24 points over the final 12 minutes.

Notable Performers

Marcus Morris Sr., SF, Clippers: 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal

Paul George, SG, Clippers: 41 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals

Devin Booker, SG, Suns: 31 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals

Chris Paul, PG, Suns: 22 points, eight assists, three rebounds

Short-Handed Clippers Find a Way

The Clippers were once again without Kawhi Leonard, and a sprained right MCL for Ivica Zubac put further strain on an already thin roster. Head coach Tyronn Lue needed multiple players to step up and support Paul George for the team to have any shot of surviving.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson answered the call in the first half, combining to score 34 of L.A.'s 59 points through two quarters.

The obvious issue for the Clippers is that it probably isn't a good sign if you're counting on Morris and Jackson to play pivotal roles in a must-win game. Although Morris slowed down after halftime, Jackson kept his foot on the gas.

Even with the collective efforts of Jackson and Morris, Los Angeles was left continuing to put a worryingly high burden on George.

One game alone won't reverse the general narrative around "Playoff P," but George demonstrated why so much is expected of him on a stage like this. On Monday, he was excellent and his 20-point third quarter was vital as the Clippers held the Suns at bay every time the home side appeared to be taking control.

How sustainable this is for the Clippers remains to be seen. Perhaps Leonard can return to provide some crucial support.

Nobody should write off Los Angeles' odds of clawing back from a 3-1 series deficit. But the longer things go, the more fatigue could become a serious problem.

Suns Fail to Seal the Deal

With Zubac out, the Clippers had one center (DeMarcus Cousins) in their rotation for Monday. Especially with Deandre Ayton playing a starring role in the postseason, that seemed to give Phoenix a clear advantage inside.

However, the Suns were unable to capitalize and Ayton's impact on offense (10 points) was limited.

It nearly didn't matter in the end as Devin Booker dropped his second-most points of the series. Cameron Johnson also came off the bench to score 14 and go 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Johnson completed a three-point play in the fourth quarter to bring the Suns to within four, 98-94.

The game quickly spiraled from there for Phoenix, which encapsulated how the night unfolded. Every time the No. 2 seed was poised to drop the hammer on Los Angeles, it couldn't deliver the final blow.

It's far too early to hit the panic button. The Suns just need to take one of the next two games in order to reach the NBA Finals. But Game 5 provided some fuel for the skeptics who question whether they will slip at the last hurdle.

What's Next?

The teams will head back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Wednesday. The Suns have already won once at Staples Center, so home-court advantage may not be a decisive factor in the Clippers' favor.