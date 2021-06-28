Kyle Lowry to Unveil NFT Collection in Honor of Raptors' 2019 NBA Championship

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Free agent guard Kyle Lowry is partnering with Canadian artist Corbin Portillo to sell an NFT (non-fungible token) collection of seven moments from the Toronto Raptors 2019 championship parade.

“It was a perfect opportunity to show some love to Canada,” Lowry told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “I would say it was special, it gave us a moment: ‘Do you remember life before COVID?’ That’s really what that’s about.”

A portion of the sell of the NFTs will go to the veteran guard's Lowry Love Foundation.

The collection comes following a tough two seasons for the Raptors, following the bubble in Orlando last season and the team being forced to play their home games in Tampa Bay this season due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Lowry, the NFT represents a better time.

“It showed the unity of a nation, of the human race," he said. "It just showed everyone being together at one point, and it was a time and a period that we just lived and had fun and enjoyed those moments. The kids skipping school and workers not really working, it was just awesome."