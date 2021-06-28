2022 NHL All-Star Game to Be Held in Las Vegas; Blues vs. Wild Set for Winter Classic

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL announced the location of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and the dates and locations for the Winter Classic and Stadium Series games on Monday evening.

The All-Star Game will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at the midpoint of the NHL season, with dates for the event-packed weekend to be named later.

The Winter Classic will be held on Jan. 1, 2022 at Target Field in Minnesota, in a matchup of the Wild vs. St. Louis Blues.

The Stadium Series will be held on Feb. 26, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Additionally, the NHL will hold a Heritage Classic in March, though further details have yet to be announced.

The news comes on the same day as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, as Tampa looks to repeat as champions. They host Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Montreal.

The NHL has held its signature outdoor game, the Winter Classic, since Jan. 2008. It was a near-instant favorite among hockey fans, though the first outdoor game the league held was the Heritage Classic in 2003.

The Winter Classic is held exclusively in the United States, while the Heritage Classic is held in Canada.

The Stadium Series has been held since 2014, featuring outdoor games played in football and baseball stadiums across the United States.