Warriors Rumors: Former Hawks HC Lloyd Pierce Being Considered for Steve Kerr's Staff

Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is a candidate to join the Golden State Warriors coaching staff, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

Poole reported the two sides have held conversations and noted Pierce is working alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the Team USA staff for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

During the June 3 episode of The TK Show, Kerr said he was going to reshuffle his staff.

"We're now in a position where we've been together for so long—and we haven't had the type of internal change that we had when Luke Walton took the Lakers job and took a couple guys with him," he said (via Drew Schiller of NBC Sports Bay Area).

"A staff is no different from a roster where you get a little stale and you need some new blood, you need some new energy, you need to maybe move some things around [and] change roles."

The Hawks fired Pierce on March 1 following a 14-20 start.

Some might use Atlanta's run to the Eastern Conference Finals as a negative reflection of the 45-year-old. Perhaps the franchise wouldn't be in the position it is now had it not parted ways with Pierce, but he wasn't the sole reason for the Hawks' underwhelming record.

A number of players, including Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic, suffered injuries, and the team had difficulty early on adjusting with the new pieces added to the rotation in the offseason.

Pierce could use a job with Golden State as a springboard to his next head coaching gig.

Following his departure from the Phoenix Suns midway through 2012-13, Alvin Gentry spent one year apiece as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors before becoming the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jason Kidd just parlayed his two years with the Los Angeles Lakers into another chance with the Dallas Mavericks.

Pierce was with the Hawks for two-and-a-half seasons and made stops with the staffs of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers. He was also with Golden State for the 2010-11 season, when Keith Smart was in charge.

Whether he lands with the Warriors or another team, he is a natural target for a high-level assistant position or head coaching vacancy.