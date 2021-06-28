Duke vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. UNC Top 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge CBB Matchups

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The final Big Ten/ACC challenge of his coaching career will see Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 30.

This year's interleague competition includes number of high-profile matchups over three days as Michigan State hosts Louisville, Syracuse hosts Indiana, and North Carolina hosts Michigan.

The series will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The Big Ten won last year's challenge 7-5 for its second consecutive victory.

Duke is 4-3 all-time against Ohio State but hasn't faced the Buckeyes in the regular season since hosting in 2012. North Carolina, playing its first season since Hubert Davis took over for the retired Roy Williams, is 4-4 all-time against Michigan, having fallen to the Wolverines at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2019.

Two blue bloods in Indiana and Syracuse will meet for the sixth time, with the Orange winning five times, including the last meeting in 2013.

A number of schools will face off for the first time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history, including Iowa-Virginia, Minnesota-Pitt, Miami-Penn State, Nebraska-NC State and Maryland-Virginia Tech. The ACC leads the all-time conference series 12-7-3 overall and 138-113 in individual games.

This year's schedule is likely to include a number of ranked matchups as well.

On June 1, ESPN's Jeff Borzello's preseason rankings included these schools from both conferences: No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Purdue, No. 8 Michigan, No. 12 Maryland, No. 13 Duke, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Florida State, No. 20 North Carolina, No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Michigan State.

According to those rankings, here's a look at the biggest ACC/Big Ten matchups:

No. 13 Duke at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 19 Florida State at No. 6 Purdue

No. 8 Michigan at No. 20 North Carolina

No. 16 Virginia Tech at No. 12 Maryland

Of course, plenty can happen between June and November, but the current schedule is likely to produce at least a few ranked matchups. Either way, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge rarely fails to entertain.