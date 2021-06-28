Knicks' Julius Randle Was 'Right There' for Team USA Roster Spot, per Jerry Colangelo

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

When the U.S. men's basketball roster was finalized for the Tokyo Olympics last week, the name that immediately stood out was Kevin Love.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, USA Basketball executive director Jerry Colangelo said the battle for that spot was close between Love and Julius Randle.

In fact, Colangelo noted that Randle was "right there" with Love, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star's previous international experience pushed him over the top.

Based on their individual performances during the 2020-21 season, Randle was by far a superior player to Love. The 26-year-old was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career.