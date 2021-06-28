Ime Udoka Says 'The Sky Is the Limit' for Celtics with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Now officially the 18th head coach in Boston Celtics history, Ime Udoka began his tenure by praising the franchise's emerging duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, noting the team can build around the two long-term.

"With two young pillars at this age, the sky is the limit," Udoka said Monday in his first comments since taking the job.

Brown, 24, averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 58 games last season while Tatum, 23, averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 64 contests. The latter excelled towards the end of the season with three games of 40 points or more in his final 12 outings.

