Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder's Shooting, Leadership Questioned by NBA Scout

More than a few teams will come into the 2021 NBA offseason looking for a starting point guard, be it through free agency, the draft or a trade.

Dennis Schroder is one of the better options available on the free agent market, joining players like Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Spencer Dinwiddie. But one scout is skeptical of Schroder.

"I like Schroder, but don't like him running the team as No. 1 point guard," that scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I question his leadership and shooting."

Schroder, 27, had a solid season for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and just 33.5 percent from three. He made 61 starts for the Lakers.

Contrast to the 2019-20 season, when Schroder made just two starts for the Oklahoma City Thunder but averaged 18.9 points and four assists a game, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

There's an argument to be made that Schroder's best role for a team may be instant offense off the bench, similar to the type of career Lou Williams has made for himself as a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner.

But Schroder may not be very interested in such a role. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his The Hoop Collective podcast in March that Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers to hit free agency this summer, and Marc Stein of the New York Times later confirmed the report (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll).

If he's turning down that type of money, it means he sees himself as a star, and one who isn't likely to come off the bench.

Whether the market sees his value the same way remains to be seen. If he does get that type of money, however, it won't be to come off the bench.