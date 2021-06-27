Julius Randle Rumors: Knicks Value Star's Ability to Handle Adversity in New York

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If the New York Knicks have their way, Julius Randle is going to remain with the organization for a long time.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Sunday that while the Knicks were impressed with Randle's breakout season in the 2020-21 campaign, "people in the organization also value and appreciate Randle's ability to handle adversity in New York. They are impressed by Randle's ability to thrive this past season after dealing with all of the negativity of his first season in New York."

Randle told Fat Joe in April on his Instagram show (h/t Begley) that not every player can "come to New York and take the hits, take the hits of the city, take the hits of the media, take the hits of the fans."

"That's what I signed up for,” he added. "... I felt like I was meant for this."

Randle, 26, had a tough first season for the Knicks in 2019-20. While he averaged a solid 19.5 points and 9.7 rebounds, he shot just 27.7 percent from three and the Knicks were a dismal 21-45.

But things turned around this past season. Randle set career highs in points (24.1 PPG), assists (6.0), three-point percentage (41.1 percent) and minutes (37.6) and tied his career high in rebounding (10.2 RPG). More importantly, the Knicks went 41-31 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, ending a seven-year playoff drought.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Yes, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in five games. Turns out those Hawks are pretty darn good. But it was a successful season nonetheless, and Randle emerged as one of the players worth building around.

Granted, questions remain regarding his future. Randle is under contract through next season and will be looking for a max deal. Getting him another star to play alongside is just as important. The Knicks were a solid team this past season, but it's pretty clear they still have a low ceiling.

But it would appear Randle has a future in the Big Apple, expensive as it might ultimately be.