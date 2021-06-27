Mariners' Hector Santiago Becomes 1st Player Ejected Under Foreign Substance Rules

Photo by: 2021 George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox following an umpires' check for foreign substances amid MLB's crackdown.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the umpires "found something on his glove," which was confiscated. It would be the league's first foreign-substance violation since enforcement of the updated rules began Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

