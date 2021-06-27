X

    Lauren Cox Waived by Fever; Was No. 3 Overall Pick in 2020 WNBA Draft

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Indiana Fever announced Sunday they've placed power forward Lauren Cox on waivers.

    Cox, the third overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, was averaging just 8.6 minutes across 11 appearances off the bench for the Fever during the 2021 season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

