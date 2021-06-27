Lauren Cox Waived by Fever; Was No. 3 Overall Pick in 2020 WNBA Draft

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Indiana Fever announced Sunday they've placed power forward Lauren Cox on waivers.

Cox, the third overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, was averaging just 8.6 minutes across 11 appearances off the bench for the Fever during the 2021 season.

