NBA Rumors: Wizards, Magic Request Permission to Interview Jamahl Mosley for HC Job

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards have requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley after the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to replace head coach Rick Carlisle, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Mosley, 42, has been an NBA assistant since 2005, holding positions with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers before joining Dallas in 2014. His name has come up frequently for head coaching positions in recent offseasons, but he has yet to land a job running his own team.

The Magic are moving on from Steve Clifford after four years, while the Wizards are seeking to replace Scott Brooks after six years in D.C.

Whether the Mavs grant Mosley permission to interview—and there doesn't seem to be any indication the team won't—his time in Dallas is likely to end soon.

Despite a close relationship with Mavs' star Luka Doncic, the hiring of Kidd complicates whatever future Mosley had in Dallas, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic:

"Doncic had already developed a close relationship with assistant Jamahl Mosley, though, which brings back the question of meritocracy. It's expected Mosley will depart the franchise, sources say, after failing to receive the serious consideration he anticipated for the vacant coaching role. Doncic has specifically avoided meddling in the front office decision-making, and hiring Mosley was never seen as necessary just because Doncic preferred him to Carlisle. However, it's clear Kidd didn't beat out Mosley as much as he was whisked past him in a preferred lane."

Mosley has served as the Mavs' summer league head coach and was reportedly a candidate for the Boston Celtics job that went to Ime Udoka earlier this month. The Colorado grad previously interviewed with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in previous years—earning the praise of Carlisle all along the way.

"He's a young man that's worked extremely hard to build up his reputation as a great young coach, great communicator," Carlisle told 103.3 KESN last summer (via the Dallas Morning News' Selby Lopez). "I don't think he's going to be with us much longer, honestly. ... This guy is going to be a head coach sooner than later."