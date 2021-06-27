X

    NBA Rumors: Wizards, Magic Request Permission to Interview Jamahl Mosley for HC Job

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 27, 2021

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards have requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley after the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to replace head coach Rick Carlisle, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Orlando and Washington have requested permission to interview Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley for their head coaching openings, league sources say.

    Mosley, 42, has been an NBA assistant since 2005, holding positions with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers before joining Dallas in 2014. His name has come up frequently for head coaching positions in recent offseasons, but he has yet to land a job running his own team.

    The Magic are moving on from Steve Clifford after four years, while the Wizards are seeking to replace Scott Brooks after six years in D.C.

    Whether the Mavs grant Mosley permission to interview—and there doesn't seem to be any indication the team won't—his time in Dallas is likely to end soon.

    Despite a close relationship with Mavs' star Luka Doncic, the hiring of Kidd complicates whatever future Mosley had in Dallas, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic:

    "Doncic had already developed a close relationship with assistant Jamahl Mosley, though, which brings back the question of meritocracy. It's expected Mosley will depart the franchise, sources say, after failing to receive the serious consideration he anticipated for the vacant coaching role. Doncic has specifically avoided meddling in the front office decision-making, and hiring Mosley was never seen as necessary just because Doncic preferred him to Carlisle. However, it's clear Kidd didn't beat out Mosley as much as he was whisked past him in a preferred lane."
    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mosley has served as the Mavs' summer league head coach and was reportedly a candidate for the Boston Celtics job that went to Ime Udoka earlier this month. The Colorado grad previously interviewed with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in previous years—earning the praise of Carlisle all along the way.

    "He's a young man that's worked extremely hard to build up his reputation as a great young coach, great communicator," Carlisle told 103.3 KESN last summer (via the Dallas Morning News' Selby Lopez). "I don't think he's going to be with us much longer, honestly. ... This guy is going to be a head coach sooner than later." 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Iverson World Tour Merch 🌐

      We collaborated with the Answer to celebrate his 25th NBA draft anniversary. Shop the collection now 👉

      Iverson World Tour Merch 🌐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Iverson World Tour Merch 🌐

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Greatest Game 7 Playoff Performances Since 2000 📝

      We rank the clutchest playoff performances since the turn of the century. Check to see if your favorite player made the cut 📲

      Greatest Game 7 Playoff Performances Since 2000 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Greatest Game 7 Playoff Performances Since 2000 📝

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      HS Coach Talks Simmons' Shot

      76ers star’s high school coach Kevin Boyle thinks shooting struggles are ‘a mental thing’ and ‘can be fixed’

      HS Coach Talks Simmons' Shot
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HS Coach Talks Simmons' Shot

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Blazers to Hire Billups 🚨

      Portland will hire former Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as its new head coach (Shams)

      Blazers to Hire Billups 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers to Hire Billups 🚨

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report