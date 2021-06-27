X

    Devin Booker, Suns Outlast Paul George, Clippers in Game 4 to Take 3-1 Series Lead

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 27, 2021

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns quickly regrouped after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and notched a massive road victory in Game 4, 84-80, at Staples Center on Saturday.  

    As the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5, the Suns have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead as they seek their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. 

    NBA TV @NBATV

    The Suns hang on to secure the win in Game 4 ☀️<br><br>Booker: 25 PTS<br>Ayton: 19 PTS &amp; 22 REB <a href="https://t.co/tXP2JNHjkQ">pic.twitter.com/tXP2JNHjkQ</a>

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 43 points as the Clippers were forced to play without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the sixth straight contest. As in Games 1 and 2, that proved too much to overcome.  

    The Clippers have fallen to an 0-2 series deficit in each of the first three rounds of the postseason but now face their first 3-1 deficit of the playoffs. Only 13 teams in NBA history have ever come back after going down 3-1. The Denver Nuggets did it twice last year, including their second-round series over the Clippers. 

    Notable Performers

    Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

    Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns: 19 points, 22 rebounds, 4 blocks

    Video Play Button
    Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 23 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists

    Reggie Jackson, PG, Los Angeles Clippers: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

    Suns' Gritty Victory

    For as dominant as Phoenix has looked throughout the postseason, Saturday's victory showed the Suns don't alway have to knockdown myriad shots in order to pull off a win. They can grind teams into defeat, as well.

    That much was clear as the Phoenix scored its fewest points in any game all year, not to mention the first time the team has scored fewer than 90 points since April 22. Instead, the Suns continued to make life miserable at the rim for Los Angeles, grabbing 42 defensive rebounds to the Clips' 15 offensive boards and winning the rebounding battle 59-51 overall. 

    As both teams struggled to find any sort of rhythm from behind the arc (9-of-51 combined), that determination to secure the ball proved even more vital.

    NBA @NBA

    Chris Paul with some sorcery on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/NLDH0XFqZs">pic.twitter.com/NLDH0XFqZs</a>

    It wasn't just that Phoenix looked worn out by the fourth quarter so much as its ability to still find the strength to keep Los Angeles from completing a 16-point comeback. On 12 occasions in the fourth quarter, L.A. launched a shot that would've given the Clips their first lead of the night or tied the game. They missed all 12 looks. 

    While the Suns won the fourth-quarter, 15-14, the manner was as ugly as any playoff game in recent memory. 

    The two teams combined to shoot seven-of-38 from the floor over the final frame as L.A. tried to drag out an inevitable loss as long as possible to somehow change its fate. 

    Deandre Ayton, Paul and Booker refused to let that happen. 

    NBA @NBA

    🚨 REGGIE JACKSON CUTS IT TO 5 ON ESPN! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/Suns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Suns</a> 63<a href="https://twitter.com/LAClippers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAClippers</a> 58<br><br>Late 3Q.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAWCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAWCF</a> presented by AT&amp;T <a href="https://t.co/F3FFkL0sdw">pic.twitter.com/F3FFkL0sdw</a>

    ESPN @espn

    CP3 doesn't want to hear anything about being up 3-1 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/Rachel__Nichols?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rachel__Nichols</a> <a href="https://t.co/ef07oCB6lc">pic.twitter.com/ef07oCB6lc</a>

    It's the first time all postseason the Clippers have been unable to rally back from an 0-2 series deficit after finding themselves in that position against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. Now the club will just have to focus on making sure its season doesn't come to a bitter end on Monday night in the desert. 

    NBA @NBA

    Unbelievable Play at both ends in Game 4!<br><br>3-point game with 2 minutes left.<br><br>Oculus <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnbelievablePlay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnbelievablePlay</a> <a href="https://t.co/1J52LtY4za">pic.twitter.com/1J52LtY4za</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    D-Book was hyped on the sideline after CP3 helped close out Game 4 👏 <a href="https://t.co/KBmhQxAjak">pic.twitter.com/KBmhQxAjak</a>

    Booker's Struggles Continue 

    The Suns' star shooting guard gave himself about seven quarters during the conference finals to figure out how to shoot with his protective mask on. After Booker broke his nose in Game 2, the protection was deemed necessary. 

    Then Booker shot 10-of-34 with the mask on and decided there were more important things than two functioning nostrils. He had a championship to win. 

    Early in the third quarter, after starting his night five-of-13 from the field, Booker ditched the mask and attempted to rediscover his rhythm. It didn't quite work out. The Kentucky product finished his night eight-of-22—going three-of-seven sans mask—including misses on all five of his three-point attempts.

    Considering how poorly both teams shot on the night, Booker's night doesn't stick out as particularly bad, but it does highlight just how elite of a level he was playing at before the injury.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Clippers were held to 36 points in the 1st half, tied for their fewest points in the 1st half of a playoff game in franchise history. <br><br>They shot 4-22 on 3-pt FG, tied for their most missed threes (18) in any half of a playoff game in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/lcQC8NQE3i">pic.twitter.com/lcQC8NQE3i</a>

    The 24-year-old had six outings of 30 points or more before Game 2. He's scored 40 points total since then. 

    Booker told reporters after his 15-point outing in Game 3 that the mask wasn't holding him back. He just needed to play better. Whether or not that was the case, the guard decided to try his luck without late in the game on Saturday.

    The results are still very much pending on if he'll work his way out of a poorly-timed shooting slump. 

    What's Next?

    Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals returns to Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

