Golden Knights' Alec Martinez Says He Played NHL Playoffs with Broken Foot Injury

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez played a significant role in the team's run to the Stanley Cup semifinals, a feat made even more impressive because he played the entire postseason with a broken foot.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Martinez opened up about the routine he had to go through to be able to play each game:

"In terms of my daily routine, it was a lot of rest and staying off it, and just managing the swelling and all that. I couldn't have done it without our medical staff. I sound like a broken record, but they were pretty incredible. I'm very thankful to them to be able to manage something and put me in a position where I could go compete with the guys playing the best time of the year."

Martinez didn't specify when the injury occurred, but he appeared in all 19 playoff games for the Golden Knights.

The 33-year-old had an average ice time of 23:32 per game, slightly higher than his regular-season total (22:34). He scored six points (four goals, two assists) in the postseason.

Vegas' playoff run came to an end on June 24 with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of the semifinals.

This is an important offseason for Martinez. The Michigan native is set to become an unrestricted free agent after spending the past 1.5 seasons with Vegas. He was traded to the Golden Knights by the Los Angeles Kings in February 2020.

Martinez's 32 points in 53 games during the regular season were his most since the 2016-17 campaign.

Vegas led the NHL with 40 wins in the regular season and its 82 points were tied with the Colorado Avalanche for most in the league. The franchise has made the playoffs in each of its first four seasons, including an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.