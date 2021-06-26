Christian Eriksen 'With Us' in Euro 2021 Win vs. Wales, Denmark Manager Says

Koen van Weel, Pool via AP

Denmark moved on to the Euro 2021 quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Wales on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, manager Kasper Hjulmand said Christian Eriksen was "with us" during the victory.

Eriksen is recovering after collapsing in the 42nd minute of Denmark's first match of the tournament against Finland on June 12. The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest before being revived with CPR and defibrillation on the field.

In a June 15 post on Instagram, Eriksen said he was "fine—under the circumstances." He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

During Denmark's next match against Belgium, play was briefly stopped at the 10-minute mark for everyone to applaud Eriksen. He wears the No. 10 jersey for his native country.

Denmark advanced out of group play with three points, besting Finland and Russia for second place on goal differential.

This marks the country's first Euro quarterfinals since 2004, when the tournament featured 16 teams, and its first knockout-stage victory since it won the event in 1992.

Denmark will take on the winner of Sunday's Netherlands-Czech Republic match July 3 at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.