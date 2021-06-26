Pelicans' Josh Hart Responds to Photoshop in Pistons Jersey: 'Na'

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

New Orleans Pelicans wing Josh Hart apparently isn't interested in a move to the Detroit Pistons.

In response to a fan tweeting a Photoshopped picture of him in a Pistons uniform, Hart tweeted, "Na."

Hart is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and could be on the move after two seasons with the Pels.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported June 11 that Hart "would like a fresh start" rather than returning to New Orleans next season.

After spending the first two years of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Villanova standout was traded to the Pelicans as part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to L.A.

Hart averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 1.9 three-pointers made in 2019-20 while also recording 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game and shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Injuries limited Hart to 47 games this season, but he was a useful player when healthy. His scoring dropped off a bit to 9.2 points and 1.3 three-pointers made per contest, but he also set new career highs with 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Hart shot better from the floor at 43.9 percent, but his 32.6 percent accuracy from deep was a career worst.

Still just 26, the 2017 first-round pick may still have some untapped potential that could be unlocked elsewhere.

The Pistons are coming off a 20-52 season and have made the playoffs just twice in the past 12 seasons, but things are looking up.

After winning the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Pistons will have the chance to add an elite prospect to their roster, such as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

If he were interested in the move, Hart would join an up-and-coming group of players that includes Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes.

If Hart is out on going to a Pistons team that could make major strides next season, perhaps a homecoming of sorts for the Silver Spring, Maryland, native with the Washington Wizards would appeal. Another option could be the team that plays in the city where he attended college, the Philadelphia 76ers.