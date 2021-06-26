Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton: Olympic Commitments Won't Distract from Playoff Run

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks stars Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton aren't thinking about the Olympics as their team continues to make a run in the NBA playoffs.

Speaking to reporters about his commitment to Team USA, Middleton explained how he balances his focus right now

"We're in the middle of a championship run," he said. "To take a second to think about something outside of this season, it was a little tough to think about it. But it was an easy decision for me to go ahead and commit."

Holiday noted that he's very good at staying focused on the moment without looking ahead.

"I think I'm always focused on the immediate, what's happening right now. That's been my main focus, and it's going to continue to be that," Holiday said. "If we go the Finals or whatever happens, up until that point, this is what matters."

The Bucks duo was among the 12 players who made the final roster for Team USA's men's basketball squad for the Tokyo Games.

This will mark the first Olympics appearance for both players, but they are currently mired in the Bucks' postseason push.

Middleton and Holiday certainly didn't seem like they were thinking about anything else during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. They combined for 37 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in Milwaukee's 125-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks to even the series at 1-1.

Depending on how far the Bucks advance in the playoffs, Holiday and Middleton could have very little down time before traveling to Tokyo for the Olympics. The NBA Finals won't begin until after July 1, and they were pencilled in to start July 8 in November, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The men's basketball tournament at the 2020 Olympics is scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 8.