Report: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard Recruited Team USA Players for Tokyo Olympics

Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant reportedly played a significant role in filling out the men's USA basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, two of the squad's most prominent members were instrumental in recruiting players.

"When we talk to players about committing to the team, one of the things they always want to know is who else is committed," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told Windhorst. "Lillard was one of the first and it was crucial."

