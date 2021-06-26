X

    Report: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard Recruited Team USA Players for Tokyo Olympics

    Adam WellsJune 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant reportedly played a significant role in filling out the men's USA basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics. 

    Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, two of the squad's most prominent members were instrumental in recruiting players. 

    "When we talk to players about committing to the team, one of the things they always want to know is who else is committed," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told Windhorst. "Lillard was one of the first and it was crucial."

                                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Trades to Get Lottery Teams Back to Playoffs

      See which players some lottery teams should target to get back in the playoff hunt ⬇️

      Trades to Get Lottery Teams Back to Playoffs
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Trades to Get Lottery Teams Back to Playoffs

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Dinwiddie Wants to Go to LA but Also Wants Big Money

      Report: Dinwiddie Wants to Go to LA but Also Wants Big Money
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Dinwiddie Wants to Go to LA but Also Wants Big Money

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Canzano: Hire of Billups Is All Wrong for Blazers

      Canzano: Hire of Billups Is All Wrong for Blazers
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Canzano: Hire of Billups Is All Wrong for Blazers

      oregonlive
      via oregonlive

      Latest Rumblings on Dame, Collin Sexton and More

      Latest Rumblings on Dame, Collin Sexton and More
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Latest Rumblings on Dame, Collin Sexton and More

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report