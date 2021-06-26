Mavericks Rumors: J.J. Barea Expected to Join Jason Kidd's Coaching Staff

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea is reportedly "expected" to rejoin the organization as a member of the coaching staff under new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

Tim Cato of The Athletic reported Friday the hire of Barea was "encouraged" by Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who currently serves as a special adviser to the franchise.

Barea's expected arrival comes with assistant Jamahl Mosley planning to leave the team after "failing to receive the serious consideration he anticipated" in the search for a new head coach after Rick Carlisle stepped down following the team's elimination from the 2021 NBA playoffs, per Cato. Carlisle has since agreed to become coach of the Indiana Pacers for a second time.

Cato reported that promoting Mosley was "never seen as necessary" despite his strong relationship with Mavs superstar guard Luka Doncic and the team's ongoing effort to strengthen its bond with the now perennial MVP candidate.

Barea spent 11 seasons across two stints with Dallas during his playing career. He joined the Mavericks as an undrafted free agent out of Northeastern in 2006. After an initial five-year run, he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011 through 2014 before returning to the Mavs.

The 37-year-old Puerto Rico native averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 637 regular-season appearances for Dallas, and he was a key role player during the team's run to its only NBA championship in 2011.

Barea confirmed to Mike Fisher of Dallas Basketball last week he was interested in joining the Mavericks in a coaching capacity.

"For sure," he said. "That's what I want."

Kidd's staff is also expected to include Jason Terry, per Cato. Terry is another former Mavericks guard who currently serves as a men's basketball assistant at the University of Arizona, his alma mater.

Dallas is looking to take the next step back toward serious championship contention after failing to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs since the franchise's 2011 title triumph.