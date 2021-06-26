X

    Tom Brady Has ‘Compassion and Empathy’ for Naomi Osaka amid Mental Health Break

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he has "compassion and empathy" for Naomi Osaka as she takes time away from tennis to focus on her mental health.

    Brady explained on HBO's The Shop on Friday he "went through a lot of things" in his late teens and early 20s that he "didn't know how to deal with."

    "Now as someone who's twice her age, you have compassion and empathy for that," the 43-year-old NFL superstar said about the 23-year-old tennis sensation. "You hope that she can deal with that, because you wouldn't want that to take away from her true joy of playing tennis."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

