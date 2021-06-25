Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Suns with Knee Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard won't be on the floor for Game 4, either.

A day after the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals without their starting small forward, L.A. head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Leonard will be out for Game 4.

The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 despite having dropped their first contest since May 27. Leonard has yet to return to the floor since injuring his right knee in Game 4 of a second-round series against the Utah Jazz on June 14.

Leonard is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games.

Without him, the Clippers have required more from Paul George, who has responded with outings of 34 points, 26 points and 27 points in the first three games against the Suns.

It wasn't until the series shifted to Staples Center in Los Angeles that the Clips pulled out a victory against their Pacific Division rivals. That wasn't too concerning for George and Co., as the Clippers have faced 2-0 series deficits in each of their three playoff matchups this year.

L.A. came back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games to advance out of the first round before dispatching the Jazz in six games to reach the West Finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Doing the same against Phoenix will be significantly more difficult without Leonard. It's unclear when the 29-year-old may be able to return to the floor.