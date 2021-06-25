Lawyer for Former Blackhawks Player Asks Team to Provide Documents on Alleged Abuse

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A lawyer representing a former Chicago Blackhawks player suing the club is seeking all team records related to her client's alleged sexual abuse by video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2010, per TSN's Rick Westhead.

Attorney Susan Loggans filed a document in Cook County Court on behalf of the former player—identified as "John Doe (1)" in legal proceedings—for all "emails, meetings notes and other records" pertaining to the player's claims.

Per Westhead:

Loggans made 31 separate requests for documents in her court filing. Among her requests: “Personnel files relating to Bradley Aldrich, including any letters of reference or recommendation” and, “Any emails phone messages memos or other interoffice communications regarding Bradley Aldrich between or among the defendant, the Blackhawks, employers, management employers, and/or executives.”

Loggans has also asked for any records relating to a Blackhawks senior leadership meeting on May 17, 2010, when then-Blackhawks president John McDonough, vice-president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, general manager Stan Bowman and team sports psychologist James Gary learned of the alleged abuse from then-skills coach Paul Vincent. Despite Vincent's recommendation to alert Chicago police to multiple allegations of sexual abuse, the team reportedly did not reach out to local authorities.

Aldrich, a registered sex offender in Michigan, remained with the Blackhawks for the duration of the team's successful Stanley Cup run in 2010 before departing in the offseason. In a separate lawsuit filed against the team, a former high school hockey player referred to as "John Doe (2)" alleged the Blackhawks covered up the abuse and gave Aldrich a letter of recommendation, allowing the coach to continue working in the sport and continue abusing minors and young men.

The 38-year-old Aldrich plead guilty to criminal sexual contact for sexually abusing John Doe (2) in 2013, three years after allegedly abusing two players in Chicago.

In between the reported incidents, Aldrich spent four months working for the Miami (Ohio) University hockey team. The school has since begun an independent investigation of the coach's time there.

Blackhawks attorney John Stiglich is seeking to dismiss the case due to Illinois' statute of limitations. Stiglich asked the court to dismiss Loggans' records request, calling the move premature with the team's motion to dismiss still pending. Additionally, the Blackhawks argued the complaint should've been made through a workers' compensation claim.

Loggans told TSN she plans to issue subpoenas to current and former Blackhawks employees if the case proceeds and intends to depose at least four unnamed team officials. In the meantime, her records request includes:

"Documents sent to or received from the NHL Players’ Association relating to 'John Doe (1)' and the full and complete personnel file of 'John Doe (1)' and 'any and all training manuals, videos, instruction materials you utilize to train hockey players regarding how to handle all media appearances, press related meetings, and/or interviews.'”

"Documents sent to or received from the Chicago Police Department regarding investigations into any employee of the NHL team."

"All of the team’s records relating to 'each allegation of sexual exploitation, whether or not credible, made against any of employees and/or agents of defendant, the Blackhawks'"

Earlier Friday, Mark Lazerus, Katie Strang and Scott Powers of The Athletic reported players on the Blackhawks knew about Aldrich's alleged abuse.

“We have been in contact with the Club regarding the matter but there is no ongoing investigation," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the outlet via email. "We do not have any further comment at this time.”

Daly did not respond to a follow-up by The Athletic asking what would prompt the league to take action.