    Jason Kidd 'Going to Be Great' for Luka Doncic, Mavericks' Mark Cuban Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms with Los Angeles Lakers assistant and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd to be their next head coach, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday.

    Mavs governor Mark Cuban spoke with TMZ Sports about his excitement for the Kidd hire and what he thinks it will mean for Dallas superstar guard Luka Doncic.

    "I'm excited about it, obviously," Cuban said. "J. Kidd is going to be great for us. He's going to be great for Luka, for the organization. I'm really excited about it."

    Kidd played for the Mavs from 1994 to 1996 and again from 2008 to 2012, winning the 2011 NBA title as Dallas defeated LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the championship round.

    The Mavericks also hired Nike executive Nico Harrison to be their general manager and run their basketball operations, per MacMahon. Harrison and Kidd will replace longtime executive Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle, respectively.

    Doncic and the Mavs went 42-30 this year and reached the playoffs for the second straight season. Dallas fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round during the 2020 and 2021 postseasons.

