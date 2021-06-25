Nets' Kevin Durant Responds to Jackie MacMullan's Report on His Championship Goals

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is once again unhappy with a member of the media for discussing his career.

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Jackie MacMullan said "in talking with (Durant), his genuine goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn.”

After catching wind of MacMullan's comments, Durant fired back in a tweet:

Durant hasn't been shy about calling out the media for reporting that he considers to be an inaccurate representation of him as a player and person.

The 11-time All-Star recently called out ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams for comments Williams said Durant told him about being compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It's not even clear if Durant will be in Brooklyn long enough to win three titles. He can become a free agent next summer by opting out of the final season of his current contract.

Durant's return to the court this season after sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering from a ruptured Achilles was a rousing success. He led the Nets to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season (48-24).

Brooklyn advanced to the second round before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. Durant averaged 34.3 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 12 playoff starts.