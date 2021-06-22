CM Punk Talks Pitch for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat Match with John Cena, The Rock

CM Punk Talks Pitch for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat Match with John Cena, The RockJune 23, 2021
The main event for WrestleMania 29 would've looked a little different if WWE had followed through on a pitch by CM Punk.
The former WWE star said Tuesday that one idea thrown around was to put him in a Triple Threat match against The Rock and John Cena.
Instead, Punk and Cena faced off during the Feb. 25, 2013, edition of Raw to determine the No. 1 contender for The Rock. Cena prevailed to set up a WrestleMania rematch.
Punk got a solid consolation prize in the form of a WrestleMania bout with The Undertaker. They combined to deliver what was arguably the best entry on the card.
The Straight-Edge Superstar hasn't competed since the 2014 Royal Rumble, and he'll turn 43 in October. A main-event match WrestleMania is one of the most glaring omissions on his resume, and the window is quickly slamming shut—if it hasn't done so already—for him savor that showcase.
