    CM Punk Talks Pitch for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat Match with John Cena, The Rock

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2021

    AP Photo/AP Images for Wreslemania, Marc Serota, File

    The main event for WrestleMania 29 would've looked a little different if WWE had followed through on a pitch by CM Punk.

    The former WWE star said Tuesday that one idea thrown around was to put him in a Triple Threat match against The Rock and John Cena.

    Instead, Punk and Cena faced off during the Feb. 25, 2013, edition of Raw to determine the No. 1 contender for The Rock. Cena prevailed to set up a WrestleMania rematch.

    Punk got a solid consolation prize in the form of a WrestleMania bout with The Undertaker. They combined to deliver what was arguably the best entry on the card.

    The Straight-Edge Superstar hasn't competed since the 2014 Royal Rumble, and he'll turn 43 in October. A main-event match WrestleMania is one of the most glaring omissions on his resume, and the window is quickly slamming shut—if it hasn't done so already—for him savor that showcase.

