Windhorst: Ben Simmons Would Draw 'A Lot of Interest' If 76ers Attempt to Trade Star

Questions revolving around the Philadelphia 76ers and forward Ben Simmons are going to circulate all summer long after his poor performance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals loss vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

Can he ever truly complement Joel Embiid? Will he ever develop a jump shot, or even attempt to do so? Does he simply need a change of scenery, where he can perhaps regain his confidence and join a team that will build around his strengths? How likely is he to be traded?

Per that last question, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that there will be a market for his services during an appearance on SportsCenter (2:45 mark):

"In talking to executives around the league, there's a lot of interest in Ben Simmons. If he was made available on the market today, there would be maybe up to a dozen teams would make offers. But it's the quality of those offers that Daryl Morey is going to have to worry about, and he's going to have to be very careful with his behind-the-scenes moves and his public statements, not to show that hand and potentially give away what their position is going to be."

Simmons became the focal point of Philly's 103-96 loss in Game 7 after he bypassed a dunk opportunity in the fourth quarter in favor of passing the ball to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled and subsequently made just one of two free throws. And who was the looming defender under the basket that Simmons didn't challenge?

The 6'1" Trae Young.

For the entire series, Simmons attempted just three shots in the fourth quarter, a shockingly low number. After Game 7, neither MVP runner-up Joel Embiid nor Sixers head coach Doc Rivers exactly jumped at the chance to defend the beleaguered forward:

Rivers would go on to add Monday that he believes the team has a plan in place to improve Simmons' game, namely as a shooter:

That, of course, is assuming Simmons is even a Sixer next season. It's fair to argue that he'll simply never be a great fit next to Embiid, and maximizing the prime of the superstar center should be the top priority in Philly.

The counterargument is that Simmons' trade value may never be lower than what it is right now. It's hard to imagine the Sixers getting a bonafide star in return for the 24-year-old.

Simmons remains one of the most polarizing players in the game. His strengths are profound: He's a visionary passer (7.7 APG in his career), especially in transition, where he attacks the basket with vigor and kicks out to the perimeter to open shooters. He's arguably the best defensive player in the game, capable of defending 1-4 at an elite level and even opposing centers in a pinch. He regularly locks down an opponent's best offensive threat. And his combination of size, speed, athleticism and strength is rare.

But his major weakness is equally as profound: He's not only a bad shooter, he's basically unwilling to even attempt the rare jumper.

He was so bad from the free-throw line in the postseason (34.2 percent) that both the Washington Wizards and Hawks employed the "hack-a-Ben" strategy to put him on the line. In turn, he completely abandoned any aggression attacking the basket, ostensibly fearing the possibility he'd be fouled. In the latter stages of the series against Atlanta he essentially just stood in the dunker spot, making it easy for the Hawks to double Embiid without fear of Simmons contributing, well, anything on offense. For some key offensive series late in games, Rivers even subbed him out.

He'll never be a true star without a willingness to take the occasional jump shot and attack the basket. But perhaps on a team loaded with perimeter shooters that doesn't want to play through an elite post option like Embiid, Simmons would be far more effective, opening up driving lanes for easier opportunities at the rim.

There will be a market. Some general manager will believe his organization can get the most out of Simmons. It just remains to be seen if Morey gets anywhere close to the return he's hoping for in the process.