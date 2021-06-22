Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Cleared for Basketball Activities After Torn ACL Injury

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been cleared to return to basketball activities after undergoing surgery for a partially torn right ACL in January.

"He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie," said Dr. Riley Williams, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Dinwiddie will decline his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22 to become a free agent.

Because of his ACL injury, the 28-year-old made just three appearances for the Nets in 2020-21.

Still, he's bound to garner plenty of interest based on his performance last year. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists, both of which were career highs. The 6'5" guard was a big reason why Brooklyn reached the playoffs despite being without Kevin Durant and seeing Kyrie Irving play 20 games.

Dinwiddie should also benefit from a 2021 free-agent class that's lacking in top-end talent, especially if Kawhi Leonard opts out and stays with the Los Angeles Clippers.

"While there is certainly a risk to doing so, especially coming off a partially torn ACL that cost him all but three games this past season, Dinwiddie at a minimum should recoup the $12.3 million he would be declining, even if the market dries up, and he's forced to sign a one-year deal to return to the Nets," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote.

Marks did, however, explain how some teams (the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs) are likely to have a lot of salary-cap space but lack the need for a guard with Dinwiddie's profile.

Getting the green light medically will nonetheless solidify his value. His status for next year is no longer in doubt, and he should be free to work out for any interested suitors this offseason.