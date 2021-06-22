X

    Report: Becky Hammon Believed to Be Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Blazers Governor

    As the Portland Trail Blazers seek a new head coach, there is a "growing belief" that team governor Jody Allen has a "strong interest" in San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, per Marc Stein of the New York Times

    He added, however, that "Neil Olshey, Portland’s general manager, continues to be relentlessly linked to Chauncey Billups, the former NBA finals MVP working as an assistant alongside [Kenny] Atkinson with the Los Angeles Clippers."

