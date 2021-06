Report: Becky Hammon Believed to Be Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Blazers Governor

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

As the Portland Trail Blazers seek a new head coach, there is a "growing belief" that team governor Jody Allen has a "strong interest" in San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

He added, however, that "Neil Olshey, Portlandโ€™s general manager, continues to be relentlessly linked to Chauncey Billups, the former NBA finals MVP working as an assistant alongside [Kenny] Atkinson with the Los Angeles Clippers."